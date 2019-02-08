William David (Whiff) Hall

HALL, William David (Whiff) January 16th, 1937 - February 2nd, 2019 Bill passed away, his way, at home after a short battle with ALS. Bill lived a full and eventful life. He loved the Great outdoors and had many stories of his adventures, which he loved to reminisce about. Bill came from a large family and had a vast circle of friends, some who will remember him as Whiff. He will be greatly missed by all. He was the light of our lives and opened up a whole new world to me. Bill would like us to toast him on his way home. Celebrations of life: Friday, February 22nd, 3pm to 5 pm Alberni Curling Club. 3250 9th Ave Port Alberni. Tuesday, February 26th, 3pm to 5 pm Trafalgar Legion. 411 Gorge Rd E Victoria, BC Cheers Bill
