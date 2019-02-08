Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William David (Whiff) Hall. View Sign

HALL, William David (Whiff) January 16th, 1937 - February 2nd, 2019 Bill passed away, his way, at home after a short battle with ALS. Bill lived a full and eventful life. He loved the Great outdoors and had many stories of his adventures, which he loved to reminisce about. Bill came from a large family and had a vast circle of friends, some who will remember him as Whiff. He will be greatly missed by all. He was the light of our lives and opened up a whole new world to me. Bill would like us to toast him on his way home. Celebrations of life: Friday, February 22nd, 3pm to 5 pm Alberni Curling Club. 3250 9th Ave Port Alberni. Tuesday, February 26th, 3pm to 5 pm Trafalgar Legion. 411 Gorge Rd E Victoria, BC Cheers Bill Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019

