BOUTILIER, William Donald Roy January 09, 1943 - July 26, 2020 Known by people as Don or as Boots was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a History degree and taught highschool. He left his teaching career to become the manager for Reveen and the Irish Rovers. Then later settled to become a travel agent and marriage commissioner for Statistics Canada and ended up as handy man who offered his services to those who needed it especially around the Esquimalt of Victoria Canada region. Avid world traveller, pool and dart player, card player (especially Lamsy's with his friends at the Gorge Golf Club), waterskier, Lamb's Navy Rum and CocaCola drinker, a pot stirrer and many more. Member of the Elks, Freemasons, and Esquimalt legion. Don would greet people with a smile and a twinkle in his eye, and most of all he had the kindest and biggest heart. He would open his home to friends and allowed them to stay with him when they needed a place to stay, he helped those who needed his services and words of wisdom when needed and never expected anything in return even though he needed help himself. He was a great friend and considered close to the people he touched in their hearts being part of their family. Independent, caring, loving, helpful, mischievous with a great sense of humour and many more, Don was the person you can count on. Don passed away in his sleep in the early morning of July 26, 2020. Don was predeceased by his parents Roy and Elaine Boutilier, and by his brothers Albert Boutilier, Joseph Boutilier and Jack Boutilier. Don had no children of his own that he was aware of. Due to covid19, a celebration of life for Don will be postponed till a later date. For those who want to pay their respects to Don, raise a glass of rum and coke and play some billiards and cards in his name.







