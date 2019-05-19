Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Donald "Bill" Trimble. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the death of William "Bill" Donald Trimble on May 10, 2019. Bill passed peacefully at home with family by his side after courageously and gracefully facing cancer. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of forty-eight years, Heather (MacGillivray), his brothers, Ernie and Barney, and his sister, Norah. He remains alive in the hearts of his sweetheart of fifteen years, Connie Crane, his children, Lynn (Cyd Athens), Pat (Johanne), Sandy Gribbon (Barry), and Wes, five grandkids, two great-grandkids, sister, Marge Baker, brother, Jim and many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends, especially Roy Davis, his partner in crime for more than fifty years.??Family was extremely important to Bill, who always made sure to stay connected with his family, no matter how much time or how many miles came between them. He was very much loved by his entire family and was a favourite cousin and uncle to many. Bill was so grateful to see the many friends and relatives who came to visit him during his final months. He believed that this time was a precious gift.??Growing up in Victoria and spending many youthful summers in Saskatchewan on his family's farm, Bill made some of his fondest memories and bonded with his cousins. He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1953 and retired in 1974. After leaving the RCAF, Bill and his family returned to Victoria to be close to their extended family. He started working at the Langford Legion where he enjoyed twenty years of service, becoming good friends with many of the members and staff. Bill was an avid lifelong golfer, gardener, and camper who graciously shared his experience and tips with anyone who showed an interest. After retirement he became a snowbird, wintering in Southern California, and continued golfing and living his best life.??Bill believed a person should never try to make an enemy. He was proud to leave this world with no enemies and hoped that people who knew him will remember him fondly.??An amazing team helped make it possible for Bill to fulfill his wish of remaining in his home after his cancer diagnosis. The family is grateful to them all, but especially to Dr. Putland and his receptionist, Wendy, Nurse Carrie, and Beacon Services caregivers, Esther, Brianna, Shofung, and Chyla.??In lieu of flowers, Bill asked that memorial donations be made to Victoria Hospice,



The family is planning a celebration of Bill's life at a future date. To share in the online remembrance of Bill's life, please visit https://www.mem.com/ and search for Bill Trimble. Bill, you are forever in our hearts. We love you and will always remember you as the kind, gentle, loving man that you were.

