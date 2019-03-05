Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Douglas Fonger. View Sign

FONGER, William Douglas Doug cast off on his last voyage on February 2, 2019, at the age of 84, after a long and courageous battle with Gliobastoma multiforme. He died at home with his loving family at his bedside, comforting him in his final days. He leaves behind his wife Elysabeth; two daughters Margaret (Cameron) and Jennifer; his sister Suzanne (Csaba); his five wonderful granddaughters Meadow, Maia, Shiloh, Meghan and Lauren; his grand-dogs Caspian and Winston and other relatives and friends. Doug was a loving, devoted, caring and protective husband, father, grandfather and brother. He lived his life fully and was passionate about his family, his boat and his garden. He was an eternal adventurer. A seasoned sailor, Doug loved to spend as much time as possible sailing or working on the boat. He was a capable mechanic and never shied away from anything that needed to be fixed. He was also an intelligent and accomplished lawyer. His sense of humour was profound and was maintained even during the darkest moments of his illness. His entire family and his network of friends and caregivers will forever miss his presence and remember him always. Doug requested a private green burial and no flowers. If so wished, condolences and donations to the Victoria Hospice or the BC Cancer Agency, may be made by visiting





5 - 831 Devonshire Rd

Victoria , BC V9A 4T5

(778) 440-8500

