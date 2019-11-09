Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. SELWOOD. View Sign Obituary

William (Bill) Edward Selwood, 80, of Victoria, BC, beloved husband of Norma for 53 years, passed away peacefully on November 3rd, 2019.



Bill was born July 8, 1939 in Victoria BC, the son of William and Eleanor Selwood. Bill attended the University of Victoria where he received a BA and after a short time in banking began a 30-year career with the Ministry of Health.



Bill thoroughly enjoyed athletics and the outdoors throughout his life. As a boy he loved playing rugby and running track as well as tennis where he won the Victoria mixed double tournament with his sister Judy. Later in life, he played competitive badminton and developed a passion for fishing and tending to his vegetable garden. A man of many hidden talents, Bill was also a talented woodworker, painter and poet.



Bill was predeceased by his dearly loved daughter, Lindsay. He was also predeceased by his sister Andrea and parents William and Eleanor Selwood.



Besides his wife Norma, Bill is survived by his son Duncan (Laurie); grandchildren Meredith and Emily; siblings Marnee-Jill, Judy (Edward) and Russ (Barbara); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.



A funeral service will be held honouring Bill on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in his name to Diabetes Canada, Alzheimer Society of BC or BC Cancer.

