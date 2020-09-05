BOOKS, William Edward (Bill) 1938 - 2020 The family is saddened to report that Bill passed away on Monday, August 31st in Qualicum Beach, British Columbia. He was the oldest son of the late Jack and Marie Books of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Bill is survived by his sisters, Donna (Carl) Sachetti, and Leslee (Peter) Rivet of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and by his brothers John (Margaret Ann) Books of Grand Marais, Minnesota, Winston (Meg) Books of Ajax, Ontario, and Tracy (Kathy) Books of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. He is pre-deceased by his brother, the late Joseph (Ghislaine) Books of Hilton Beach and Sudbury, Ontario. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, and by his delightful furry bundle, Missy, his constant companion in retirement. Bill has been cremated and as per his wishes no service will be held. Condolences may be made at the Qualicum Beach Memorial Service website at: qbmemorial.ca