We sadly announce the passing of our wonderful uncle at Royal Jubilee Hospital, after a brief illness. Grateful thanks to staff at the crowded emergency department, and on 7S patient care ward. A lifelong bachelor, he is survived by nephew Dr Edward (Ted) Curran and niece Kathryn Smith (nee Curran) of Victoria, and by nieces Ruth Coleman (nee Insley) of Calgary and Margaret Forsyth (nee Insley) of Waterloo Ontario.
They, their families, and many residents of Carlton House, Oak Bay, fondly remember his gentle wit and fun-loving sense of humour, even at 95. Vaya con Dios Uncle Ted !
Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 4, 2020