WHITE, William Edward April 19, 1948 - March 8, 2020 It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Bill surrounded by family at home after a 5 year battle against cancer. Bill was born in Newcastle, England and came to Canada in 1972. He was a steelfitter by trade and worked all over the world in the shipbuilding industry before settling in Victoria. Bill was predeceased by his parents George and Mary. Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years Colleen and his 3 sons Lee (Dana), Mark and Glen (Jacquelyn). He is also survived by 4 siblings: Allen (Marie), George (Susan), Paul (Eleanor) and Ann (Johnny). Also survived by 4 grandchildren, Cameron, Sabina, Ruby and Oliver. He was loved and will be greatly missed. Thank you to the health nurses and the team of hospice doctors and nurses and the the Palliative Response team for making his last days easier. A celebration of life will be held for Bill at Gorge Vale Golf Course on March 22, 2020 from 1-3. It was Bill's wish that his friends and family come and raise a beer to him.





