Bill Foster of Sidney BC died peacefully with his family at his side. The world has lost a very special man; a man who made a difference.



He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jocelyn Gifford; children Maggie (Jamie Laturnus), Jon, and Ben (Shirley Ma); sister Wendy Trousdell (Blair), nephews Doug and the late Gord and families; and his former wife Carol Bjarnason.



Bill devoted his life to social justice. From 1964 to 1996, he worked for BC Corrections in a number of positions including Assistant to the Deputy Minister, Director of Inspections and Standards and Manager of the Northern and Interior Regions. He established enlightened service delivery standards in Criminal Justice and was ahead of his time in his innovative and respectful collaboration with First Nations.



After retirement, Bill's commitment to the betterment of his community was expressed through leadership with the Canadian Criminal Justice Association, the local Food Bank, the John Howard Society, the Green Party. He will be remembered for his kindness, wisdom, strength of character and sense of humour. He will be deeply missed.



A celebration of Bill's life will be held Thursday September 5, 2:00 pm, at the Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave W, Sidney, BC. In his memory, you may want to donate to the Food Bank, Cycling Without Age Sidney or the Green Party.

