It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of William Frank Hanna.



Frank was a wonderful man who was loved and respected by many. Frank made an impact within the lives of all those that knew him. His kindness, compassion, and fantastic sense of humour was immediately felt by all those that had the fortune to meet him. Growing up, Frank was known to be a very kind and giving person. He was known as being very smart with a sharp wit and a rather broad sense of humour. All of those traits he carried with him till his passing.



Frank had a varied amount of interests. He was very much into sports such as hockey, lacrosse, baseball, and softball. Frank played and coached in many of them. He was especially passionate about local sports and would frequently show up to events to cheer on his favourite teams. On a professional scale it was no secret that Frank's favourite team was the Detroit Red Wings.



Frank had a special interest in music. He enjoyed going to concerts and even meeting some of his favourite artists. He used his vast knowledge of music to run a successful career as a DJ and also ran his own music trivia game in various venues for over thirty years. Through his music events he managed to bring a great amount of people together. Outside of sports and music, Frank managed various restaurants and bars and also delivered the daily newspaper for quite a number of years. He was an extremely dedicated and hard worker. He formed long time friendships with many of his employers, employees, and also clients.



Frank was an amazing man. He was a loving father, cousin, and friend to many. He was predeceased by his daughter Susan. He is survived by his three sons: Ashley (Heather), Travis (Erin), Lindsay (Jessica) and his grandchildren Leslie and Elizabeth as well as numerous cousins.



Frank was loved and will be forever missed and remembered by family and friends.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



