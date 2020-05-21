William Frederick Weir THOW
THOW, William Frederick Weir It is with great sadness we announce the death of William Frederick Weir Thow. He was born July 29th, 1954 in Montreal, Quebec. He is Pre-deceased by his grandfather William Thow (1990), his father Andrew F.W. Thow (1995), his son Andrew J.W. Thow (2005). He is survived by his wife Barbara Thow and by his daughter Lisa Thow (Clay Olson), his grandchildren, Jacqueline Duifhuis, Mekayla Thow, Leland Thow, Donovan Olson, Jesselyn Olson, his great grandson Anthony Duifhuis, his brothers Alex Thow (Li), Robert Thow, Jevon Thow (Rae), by his Mother Martha Ann Thow. his nephews Ayden and Taylor Thow, Devin Lynn (Cindy) with his children Theo and Ceinwen, his Aunt Susan and Uncle George Lynn. William was an active member with Scouts Canada for many years as a leader and as a trainer, also member of the Badgers Club, and a member of B.P Guild. He was a race car driver with Victoria Motor Sports Club for several years. He was the President of J&R Weir Limited. There will be a private service for immediate family at a later date. Please contact Lisa 250-616-9109 if wanting to contact the family.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
