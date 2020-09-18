1/1
William G. DUCKITT
February 21, 1931 - August 31, 2020
Born to Gerald Duckitt and Edith Attrill in Calgary, brought up in Victoria with siblings Dorothy and Tom, Bill became a creative artist and photographer, as well as a teacher and principal throughout the Canadian far North and in BC. In retirement in Victoria, Bill was notable as an aficionado of poetry and music, a slyly humorous raconteur, a diverse and supportive artist, a boulevardier, and especially as a boundlessly generous brother, uncle and friend. He accompanied his sister on many explorations of unusual corners of the world. He will be warmly remembered and missed by: his wide array of friends; his loving sister Dorothy Gower; his nieces and nephews Janice, Gerry, Linda, Loralee, Paul, Chris and Greg, as well as by many affectionate great nieces and nephews.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
