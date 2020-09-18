Born to Gerald Duckitt and Edith Attrill in Calgary, brought up in Victoria with siblings Dorothy and Tom, Bill became a creative artist and photographer, as well as a teacher and principal throughout the Canadian far North and in BC. In retirement in Victoria, Bill was notable as an aficionado of poetry and music, a slyly humorous raconteur, a diverse and supportive artist, a boulevardier, and especially as a boundlessly generous brother, uncle and friend. He accompanied his sister on many explorations of unusual corners of the world. He will be warmly remembered and missed by: his wide array of friends; his loving sister Dorothy Gower; his nieces and nephews Janice, Gerry, Linda, Loralee, Paul, Chris and Greg, as well as by many affectionate great nieces and nephews.



