WHARF, William (Bill) George Edward 16 September 1947 - 24 June 2019 Bill passed away following a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Liz, son Dave (Willow), daughter Teresa (Allan), grandchildren Ethan, Bennett and Heidi, sister Norma, aunts, cousins and many friends in Victoria and the Cowichan Valley. Bill worked for many years for Woodward's Stores then ran Madrona Lawn and Garden Care. He loved his retirement in Chemainus which he spent carving and fishing. Many thanks to the staff on 7B at Victoria General Hospital. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 2060 Haultain St, Victoria, BC on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12:10pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chemainus Harvest House Food Bank, 9814 Willow Street, Chemainus, BC, V0R 1K0. Condolences may be offered to the family at







