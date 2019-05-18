Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William George Green. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

GREEN, William George November 9, 1927 - May 12, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear husband and father William George Green. "Bill" was born in Victoria BC and passed away May 12, 2019 at the age of 91 in the loving and gentle care of Hospice. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lorraine; sons Charles, Tony and Rich; grandson Morgan; granddaughter Lori-Anne and great-granddaughter Nevaeh, his two special girls who gave him so much love. Bill worked for Canada Post for over 30 years as a letter carrier until his retirement. He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Olive and Dorothy and brother Roy. He is also survived by his sister Shirley (Herb); sister-in-law Marilyn (Dave); brothers-in-law Jack (Flo) and Jack Wannamaker as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. In his early years Bill drove stock cars at Western Speedway and was a proud member of the "Rollover" Club. His passion was slo-pitch ball and he participated in the B.C Senior Games for many years. He was in several five-pin bowling leagues, winning numerous trophies and enjoyed playing pool with his friends. He was also a music lover and had a substantial LP collection. Bill had a great sense of humor and loved his family and will be greatly missed. The family wish to thank Dr. D. Stevens, Dr. Billinghurst and the medical staff at VGH for the incredible care Bill received during his many stays in the last few years. At Bill's request no service will he held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victoria Hospice. Condolences may be offered at:







