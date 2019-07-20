BROWN, William (Bill) George Horace Born November 19th, 1923 in The New Forest (Lyndhurst) UK, a place that Dad had a lifelong love for. Died May 20th, 2019 with family by his side. He provided for his large family as a welder/pipefitter. Retired with his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Mary (died 2014) to their acreage in Central Saanich; he enjoyed the outdoors, Spam, cutting and splitting firewood, hiking and walking, having coffee with friends in Saanichton and then with neighbours at Oakwood in Brentwood Bay, his final home. Dad will be remembered for his quiet strength, cheerfulness, wry wit, and a level of engagement that left family, friends and those he met with a sense of warm friendliness. In addition to friends and acquaintances, left to fondly remember him are his 7 children, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and brother Brian and his family in the UK.





