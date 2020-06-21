MAGEE, William H. (Bill) Bill died peacefully on June 14, 2020, at St. Charles Manor in Victoria. For years Bill had been an active member of Victoria's Old Cemeteries Society, leading tours and collecting information for Stories in Stone, a publication he edited. At 95, he was the club's oldest member. He was also an active member of the Victoria Historical Society, and led tours for them. A member of Oak Bay United Church, he presided over the book section of the Thrift Shop, five days a month, and was involved with the Men's Club. Bill was born July 28, 1924, in North Battleford, SK, where his father was a school inspector. When the family retired to New Westminster, BC, Bill got his BA and MA in English and History at the University of British Columbia and then his PhD in Canadian literature at the University of Toronto. His first teaching job was in 1951 at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks, where he met Peggy. He became Dean of Arts before moving to the University of Alberta at Calgary in 1962 as a professor and then professor emeritus. The Magees moved to Victoria in 1992 where they cultivated many friends and a lovely garden on Richmond Ave. Bill leaves his son Rod and daughter Muriel, who live in the US. He was predeceased by his son, Jim. He leaves his grandson, James. A celebration of life will occur when times get back to normal. Bill was buried in Royal Oak Burial Park, next to Jim. Bill's favourite author was Jane Austen. In 1995 he published a book, Conventions and the art of Jane Austen's Heroines. In his memory, the family would appreciate donations to sustain Chawton House where Austen wrote her greatest works: North American Friends of Chawton House: www.nafch.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.