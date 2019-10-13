Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. (Willie) ALLAN. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of William ("Willie") James Allan. Willie died peacefully at the Lodge at Broadmead October 9, 2019 with his two daughters at his side. William served in The Royal Canadian Navy during World War II and was awarded life membership in the Association of the Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans in Canada in 1998, in consideration of outstanding service. Willie was very positive ( I'm 110%!), kind, and always ready to help others. Willie very much enjoyed dancing, and did so well into his nineties. Willie will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Sharon Allan (Martin Serediak), Sandra Lazaruk (Denny Andrews), grandsons Craig (Shelby) and Kris (Jess), sister Laura Sanborn, and friends Karen and Joyce.



We would like to express our deepest appreciation of the exemplary care provided for Willie during his residence at the Lodge At Broadmead. We are so grateful for the respect, kindness, diligence, and compassion shown by all staff in every aspect of their care.



Should friends desire, contributions may be sent in memory of Willie Allan to Broadmead Care, 4579 Chatterton Way, Victoria BC V8X 4Y7.

