KNOWLES, William J. (Bill) March 17, 1941- July 7, 2020 Bill passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side. A gentle, kind man he was grateful for the assistance of the M.A.I.D. program. Bill is predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Sharon, in 2014 and sister Valerie. Bill is survived by son Jim (Natalie) daughter Regan, six grandchildren (Jessica, Tyler, Trisha, Karli, Andrew, Daniel) and two great-grandchildren (Mia, Zoe) and extra special friend Judy. He will be missed by his beloved dog Hank, many relatives and long-time friends. Bill was born in Victoria, B.C., raised in Esquimalt attending Lampson Elementary, Esquimalt High and later North Saanich Sr. Secondary. Bill was a past member of the Canadian Scottish Cadet Core. He played and coached soccer and lacrosse teams on the Peninsula, was an active member of Sidney Angler's Association and Sidney Army and Navy. Bill spent his years fishing, working his hobby farm, entertaining, playing bridge and laughing with family and friends. Bill was employed at Slegg Brothers as a young salesman selling new homes & building lots. The first new home he sold was for a total price of $14,450 in Sidney in 1961. He obtained his real estate license and joined DFH Real Estate in 1960. Four years later he started his own company, Knowles Realty, and later returned to DFH where he finished his career. Bill was active in the Victoria Jr. Chamber of Commerce and was the Charter President of the Sidney Jaycee's. Bill also held positions as a Director of the Victoria Real Estate Board & Real Estate Council of B.C. for four consecutive terms. Bill's successful real estate career ended after an honourable 54 years of service. Those who were lucky enough to know Bill will understand how deeply his hilarious personality & caring ways will be missed. Bill felt his farewell service was held while he was still alive with the overwhelming kindness of his family, friends, fellow residents of Summer Place and former co-workers. Bill died of lung cancer due to 1st & 2nd hand smoking. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Foundation.







