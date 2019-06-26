Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William James (Bill) Weber. View Sign Obituary

WEBER, William James (Bill) June 9, 1953 to June 20, 2019 It is with profound sadness we share the news of the passing of Bill Weber. Bill was predeceased by his twin brother Dick. He is survived by his mother Margaret, loving partner of 40 years Charleen DeLong, sons Graham and Sam, daughter Priscilla (Crispin) and granddaughter Ava, sister-in-law Sharon, nephew Will (Gibson) and niece Jenny as well as the large extended DeLong and Weber families, friends and coworkers. An artist, musician, athlete, designer and craftsman and exceptionally generous human being, Bill was a creator of beautiful environments. His body of work is a legacy that will continue to amaze and inspire. A celebration of life will take place at the Fireside Grill, 4509 West Saanich Road on July 20, 2019 from twelve-thirty to three-thirty. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation.





WEBER, William James (Bill) June 9, 1953 to June 20, 2019 It is with profound sadness we share the news of the passing of Bill Weber. Bill was predeceased by his twin brother Dick. He is survived by his mother Margaret, loving partner of 40 years Charleen DeLong, sons Graham and Sam, daughter Priscilla (Crispin) and granddaughter Ava, sister-in-law Sharon, nephew Will (Gibson) and niece Jenny as well as the large extended DeLong and Weber families, friends and coworkers. An artist, musician, athlete, designer and craftsman and exceptionally generous human being, Bill was a creator of beautiful environments. His body of work is a legacy that will continue to amaze and inspire. A celebration of life will take place at the Fireside Grill, 4509 West Saanich Road on July 20, 2019 from twelve-thirty to three-thirty. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 26 to July 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close