COOKNELL, William John December 25, 1944 - March 30, 2019 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of William John Cooknell. Born in Victoria, BC. Predeceased by his daughter Tracey (2004), and parents Florence (2004) and William (2008). He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gail; his 5 children, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his 6 siblings, his aunt, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. J. Eberhart and nursing staff at Cowichan Regional Hospital for their care. A possible service to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences can be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019