CHURCH, Dr. William K. December 13, 1926 - February 25, 2019 Born Dec 13, 1926 in Spokane, WA, died peacefully in Victoria, BC, on February 25, 2019. Raised in Calgary, AB, and Windsor, ON. Son of Dr. Marshall and Rhoda Church. Survived by beloved wife Rosemary of 71 years of Victoria BC, and sons Robert (Elaine) of Gabriola BC, Steven (Susan) of Orillia ON, James (Cheryl) of Victoria BC, and daughter Carol (Howard) of Summerland BC. Grandchildren Cody Church (Ingrid), Christa Irvine (Adrian), Micah Church (Larissa), Joshua Church, Nicholas Church (Larysa), Jena Church, Madeline and Meghan Lamb. Great grandchildren, Everett, Milo, and Farrah Irvine, and Arlin Church. After serving in the US Army, in Yokohama (1946), William went on to graduate from NE Missouri State University, and the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1952. Married in 1947, he and Rosemary moved to Orillia, Ontario, where Dr. Church practiced for 44 years. William was a very active member of St. Paul's United Church as well as the Y's Men's Club, Big Brother's Association, and Ontario Osteopathic Association. He liked to camp, fish, waterski, sail, and engage in a rigorous game of Bridge or Euchre. He and Rosemary moved to Victoria in 2006 where they have been active members of the Cordova Bay United Church and the 55+ Club. Always a true gentleman in all aspects of his life, he would never think of passing a stranger on the street and not give them a friendly smile and say hello. He lived a full and blessed life and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Special thanks from the family to all the medical/nursing/support staff in the community, and at the Royal Jubilee and Glengarry Hospitals for their excellent care and kindness. A Celebration of William's life is planned for Saturday, March 16th, 2:00pm at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Dr. Victoria BC, V8Y 1B4.







4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y1B4

(250) 658-5244 Funeral Home Details Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019

