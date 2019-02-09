STOCKDALE, William Keith May 17, 1933 - January 28, 2019 Born in Carlisle, England and passed away peacefully at the age of 85 in Victoria, BC. Survived by his loving family, wife Lorraine, son Dean (Jennie) and daughter, Ainsley (Damon). Keith had a long and varied career as a Professional Engineer. He had a passion for sailing, scuba diving and fishing, and was a long-time member of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Keith's memory to BC Marine Parks Forever Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019