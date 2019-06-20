Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Kitchen. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services - Victoria 1155 Fort Street Victoria , BC V8V3K9 (250)-384-5512 Obituary

KITCHEN, William Born in Fredericton, NB, in 1944, Bill graduated from UNB with a BA in 1970, and over the years worked as a teacher, a writer, and an hotel night auditor. He traveled the country, living in Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver, Squamish ("Paradise Valley") and finally Victoria. An avid hiker, reader, and swimmer, Bill pursued his passions until the end. He passed away on June 17, 2019 at the Victoria General Hospital (BC). He was the son of the late Dow and Mildred Kitchen (Boyce). He is survived by his sister Beverly Tapley (Perley), his nieces Angela Tapley, Kimberly Cote (J.D.), and Jennifer Brown (Malcolm). He also leaves a great niece and nephews, great-great nieces and many cousins. The family is very grateful for the care given by his friend Terry Nicholas and his cousin Vicki Burtt, and all the staff on 5 South of the VGH. A celebration of life will be held at the View Street Social Club in Victoria, BC, on Saturday, June 22, from 1-3pm. No flowers by request.







KITCHEN, William Born in Fredericton, NB, in 1944, Bill graduated from UNB with a BA in 1970, and over the years worked as a teacher, a writer, and an hotel night auditor. He traveled the country, living in Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver, Squamish ("Paradise Valley") and finally Victoria. An avid hiker, reader, and swimmer, Bill pursued his passions until the end. He passed away on June 17, 2019 at the Victoria General Hospital (BC). He was the son of the late Dow and Mildred Kitchen (Boyce). He is survived by his sister Beverly Tapley (Perley), his nieces Angela Tapley, Kimberly Cote (J.D.), and Jennifer Brown (Malcolm). He also leaves a great niece and nephews, great-great nieces and many cousins. The family is very grateful for the care given by his friend Terry Nicholas and his cousin Vicki Burtt, and all the staff on 5 South of the VGH. A celebration of life will be held at the View Street Social Club in Victoria, BC, on Saturday, June 22, from 1-3pm. No flowers by request. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 20 to June 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close