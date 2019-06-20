KITCHEN, William Born in Fredericton, NB, in 1944, Bill graduated from UNB with a BA in 1970, and over the years worked as a teacher, a writer, and an hotel night auditor. He traveled the country, living in Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver, Squamish ("Paradise Valley") and finally Victoria. An avid hiker, reader, and swimmer, Bill pursued his passions until the end. He passed away on June 17, 2019 at the Victoria General Hospital (BC). He was the son of the late Dow and Mildred Kitchen (Boyce). He is survived by his sister Beverly Tapley (Perley), his nieces Angela Tapley, Kimberly Cote (J.D.), and Jennifer Brown (Malcolm). He also leaves a great niece and nephews, great-great nieces and many cousins. The family is very grateful for the care given by his friend Terry Nicholas and his cousin Vicki Burtt, and all the staff on 5 South of the VGH. A celebration of life will be held at the View Street Social Club in Victoria, BC, on Saturday, June 22, from 1-3pm. No flowers by request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 20 to June 21, 2019