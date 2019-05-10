Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Lawrie Dunn. View Sign Obituary

DUNN, William Lawrie With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, William Lawrie Dunn, PhD MD FRCP. "Bill" was born October 23rd, 1927 and lived fully until May 5th, 2019. Lawrie's memory lives on in the hearts of his wife of 63 Years, Frances Ann, 3 sons: Ian, Bryan and Jonathan, 3 grandchildren: Frances, Hilary and Edward and 2 great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Emma; as well as all of those whose lives were indelibly touched by his gentle grace, kindness, compassion, intelligence and love. The family wishes to extend it's deep appreciation and respect to his family doctor, Dr. Keith Hatlelid, his cardiologist, Dr. Caroline Taylor, and the very fine professionals at the Cardiac Unit at St. Paul's Hospital, for their kindness and expertise in his care. William's gift to the world was his profound love of all things living and inanimate, his unyielding passion to understand as much of it as he could in his lifetime and his selfless desire to pass on his wisdom. His stories will live on brightly forever in all of our hearts. A private service for family will be held on Saturday, May 11th at Mt. Pleasant Funeral Home, 306 E. 11th Avenue, Vancouver. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations may be made to the BC SPCA in his name at 604-681-7271.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 10 to May 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close