REYNOLDS, William Leroy May 2, 1925 - October 16, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our sweet William Leroy, commonly known as: Bill, Billy, Sid, Ace, and Papa. Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Beverley Rae (nee Moore), daughter Pamela Glover and son Marty Reynolds (Dawn Petrie), all of Victoria. Bill was a proud "Papa" of grandchildren Breanne Lyn and Dana Rae Glover, Taylor Brooke and Nathan William Reynolds, and great-grandchildren Ella and Maddison Huxtable. Born and raised in Toronto, Sid moved to Victoria while serving in the Canadian Navy. He met Little Bev at a local roller rink in 1944 and they wed in 1948. He had a long-standing career as a car salesman with GM Motors where he met many of his dearest friends. Sid was an avid sports fan and played hockey until he was 82. He treasured the simple pleasures in life: music, dancing and soaking up the sun. Bill was a caring and generous man who adored his wife and cherished his family more than anything. Those fortunate enough to have known Bill, know he was a unique individual. He truly was one of a kind and insisted on doing things his way; picking up the fallen leaves one by one, trimming the lawn with kitchen shears, daily coffee meetings at "the office" (McDonald's) and religiously singing the American National Anthem at family dinners. Billy had a great sense of humor and his quick wit brought laughter everywhere he went. From the bottom of our hearts, we'd like to thank Sid's colleagues, friends, and caregivers at The Cedars who supported him throughout the years. We would also like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to the compassionate caregivers at the VGH who went above and beyond for him during his final months. Bill's epitaph would echo the words of Frank Sinatra, "I've lived a life that's full; I've traveled each and every highway; But more, much more than this, I did it my way." We love you more, Papa. In honor of Bill, a celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 4th from 2:30-4:30 pm at The Cedars (3710 Cedar Hill Road, Victoria). In lieu of flowers, if you wish to express your sympathy please make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society, The Canadian National Institute for the Blind, or a youth hockey association of your choice.





