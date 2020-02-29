Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William M. Young. View Sign Obituary

Our dear Bill received a new cancer diagnosis in November 2019 and despite every effort passed away January 18, 2020 at 67 years young. Somehow Bill calmly faced this challenge with such dignity, wanting only privacy and to shelter his family.



Predeceased by his parents, Bill is survived by his wife Barb, daughters Chelsea and Hannah, stepfather John Lover, brother Nic and (Heidi), sister-in-law Carol Wrenshall, nieces Gillian (Brett), Caitlin (Jesse), great-niece Tovah, cousins in Canada/UK.



Born in Montreal, with early years split between Quebec and England, Bill returned permanently to Canada as a teenager in 1967. Later, working his way across Canada by delivering cars, bagging groceries, picking apples, all culminating in a chance trip to Vancouver Island that set Bill's love for the west coast, resulting in relocation to Sooke. At that time there was easy money as a deckhand, in construction, and group home leadership taking him to Vancouver, and finally setting in Victoria.



In 1985, responsibilities of fatherhood propelled Bill into a new occupation at the Wilkinson Road jail (Daddy's Castle) as a Correctional officer, where he steadily moved up the ranks to Deputy Director. Bill's natural abilities and interest in innovation later took him to Corrections HQ roles in communications, issues management, project leadership, with last 10 spent as Strategic Advisor leading the Corrections Technology team known to produce leading edge solutions, garnering recognition and awards.



After 30 busy years, Bill retired in 2015 and refocused his energy into a 40' TolleyCraft named ZACA and his golf game. Bill's open warmth, passion for fun, laughter, and debates earned him many very special friendships and enduring relationships with all ages.



Bill Young was a gifted and unique guy, and thankfully many of his best traits are very evident in his loving, strong, determined, free thinking, beautiful ocean loving daughters. We will rely on them to carry on the family whistle, rock star parking, and "being right" about everything. With thanks to our special nurses at RJH and our friends for their love and support.



Happy Celebration of Bill - March 14, 2020 - 2-5 PM Beach House Restaurant - upper level -5109 Cordova Bay Rd, Victoria, BC.

Our dear Bill received a new cancer diagnosis in November 2019 and despite every effort passed away January 18, 2020 at 67 years young. Somehow Bill calmly faced this challenge with such dignity, wanting only privacy and to shelter his family.Predeceased by his parents, Bill is survived by his wife Barb, daughters Chelsea and Hannah, stepfather John Lover, brother Nic and (Heidi), sister-in-law Carol Wrenshall, nieces Gillian (Brett), Caitlin (Jesse), great-niece Tovah, cousins in Canada/UK.Born in Montreal, with early years split between Quebec and England, Bill returned permanently to Canada as a teenager in 1967. Later, working his way across Canada by delivering cars, bagging groceries, picking apples, all culminating in a chance trip to Vancouver Island that set Bill's love for the west coast, resulting in relocation to Sooke. At that time there was easy money as a deckhand, in construction, and group home leadership taking him to Vancouver, and finally setting in Victoria.In 1985, responsibilities of fatherhood propelled Bill into a new occupation at the Wilkinson Road jail (Daddy's Castle) as a Correctional officer, where he steadily moved up the ranks to Deputy Director. Bill's natural abilities and interest in innovation later took him to Corrections HQ roles in communications, issues management, project leadership, with last 10 spent as Strategic Advisor leading the Corrections Technology team known to produce leading edge solutions, garnering recognition and awards.After 30 busy years, Bill retired in 2015 and refocused his energy into a 40' TolleyCraft named ZACA and his golf game. Bill's open warmth, passion for fun, laughter, and debates earned him many very special friendships and enduring relationships with all ages.Bill Young was a gifted and unique guy, and thankfully many of his best traits are very evident in his loving, strong, determined, free thinking, beautiful ocean loving daughters. We will rely on them to carry on the family whistle, rock star parking, and "being right" about everything. With thanks to our special nurses at RJH and our friends for their love and support.Happy Celebration of Bill - March 14, 2020 - 2-5 PM Beach House Restaurant - upper level -5109 Cordova Bay Rd, Victoria, BC. Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close