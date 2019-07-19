Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Manser Spriggs. View Sign Obituary

SPRIGGS, William Manser Bill Spriggs passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on July 2, 2019 at the age of 89. Born and raised on the island of Montreal, Bill received degrees in agriculture and forestry from MacDonald College and UNB before moving to BC. A few years in forestry led to his dream job as a Parks Planner with BC Parks where he worked from 1957 until retirement in 1988. His reconnaissance work and recommendations contributed to the creation of many of BC's best loved parks including, Naikoon on Haida Gwaii and the West Coast Trail. In retirement Bill continued his keen interest in gardening, beekeeping and exploring the great outdoors with his perfect partner, Cicely Meek, their families and the many close friends he made so easily. Always a gentleman, a singer and lover of nature, patient, generous of spirit and time and kind. These are the things that are said over and over about Bill. He is survived by his partner Cicely; his daughters Alison and Noël; his grandchildren Sunan, Gabe and Noah; his great grand-daughter Sienna and his brothers David, John and sister Hilary (Hellum). We have all been deeply influenced by and are ever grateful for his values and his way of being in the world. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. A gathering to remember his life will be held toward the end of the summer. Our family is deeply grateful for the kindness and support Bill received from BCCA, Victoria Hospice, the Canadian Red Cross and staff at the Glenshiel Seniors Residence. Donations to these organizations in his memory would be most appreciated. To send condolences to the family or to inquire about the date of the celebration of Bill's life, please contact Alison Spriggs at







