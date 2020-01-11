Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Nathan "Bill" Hussey. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

HUSSEY, William Nathan "Bill" Born Feb 14, 1936 in Vancouver, BC Bill passed away peacefully at VGH on January 4, 2020 surrounded by his family after fighting a courageous battle with many cancers. Bill is survived by wife Ann and 5 children: Terri, Stephen (Sandra), Sharon (Darryl), Sandy and Lori; 6 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Bill worked for Canada Post for 35 years and retired at a young age giving him lots of time to spend with his family and friends. Most of his summers and long weekends were spent at the cottage at Horne Lake (his happy place and home away from home). Bill loved watching hockey and also played soccer and lacrosse in his early years. He loved travelling to Las Vegas, loved his cat Winston and loved telling jokes and laughing. In all the years we had with him he never once complained, he was a strong quiet man. The memories are endless, and he will be missed very much. RIP dad love you! Thank you to the staff at VGH and Dr. Grimwood and Dr. Macpherson. Special thanks to Earth's Option. Private family gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. To leave a condolence please visit www.earthsoption.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020

