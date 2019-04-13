LUMLEY, William (Billy) Norman March 24, 1960 - March 26, 2019 With the heaviest of hearts we announce Billy passed away after a sudden illness at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Billy is survived by his son Devin, mother Lois (Bruce), father Bill (Bonnie), brother Doug (Tina), and sister Lori (Jim), Uncle Rory, Bob, 3 nephews, 2 nieces, cousins and many friends. Billy had a long 32 year Career with BCFS. Billy was larger than life and will be fondly remembered for his golden locks, his passion for Harleys, his quick wit and boisterous personality. Billy always felt at home at the Army, Navy & Air Force Unit #302 in Sidney, where he was a member of the Unit Executive, a position he was most proud. Billy expressed the total contentment he felt by celebrating his 59th Birthday on his terms, in his home, with his special supportive friend Heather and Bubbles the Cat. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Army, Navy & Air Force, Sidney #302, Saturday, May 18, 2019 - 1:00 to 4:00.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019