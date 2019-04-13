Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Norman (Billy) Lumley. View Sign

LUMLEY, William (Billy) Norman March 24, 1960 - March 26, 2019 With the heaviest of hearts we announce Billy passed away after a sudden illness at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Billy is survived by his son Devin, mother Lois (Bruce), father Bill (Bonnie), brother Doug (Tina), and sister Lori (Jim), Uncle Rory, Bob, 3 nephews, 2 nieces, cousins and many friends. Billy had a long 32 year Career with BCFS. Billy was larger than life and will be fondly remembered for his golden locks, his passion for Harleys, his quick wit and boisterous personality. Billy always felt at home at the Army, Navy & Air Force Unit #302 in Sidney, where he was a member of the Unit Executive, a position he was most proud. Billy expressed the total contentment he felt by celebrating his 59th Birthday on his terms, in his home, with his special supportive friend Heather and Bubbles the Cat. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Army, Navy & Air Force, Sidney #302, Saturday, May 18, 2019 - 1:00 to 4:00.





LUMLEY, William (Billy) Norman March 24, 1960 - March 26, 2019 With the heaviest of hearts we announce Billy passed away after a sudden illness at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Billy is survived by his son Devin, mother Lois (Bruce), father Bill (Bonnie), brother Doug (Tina), and sister Lori (Jim), Uncle Rory, Bob, 3 nephews, 2 nieces, cousins and many friends. Billy had a long 32 year Career with BCFS. Billy was larger than life and will be fondly remembered for his golden locks, his passion for Harleys, his quick wit and boisterous personality. Billy always felt at home at the Army, Navy & Air Force Unit #302 in Sidney, where he was a member of the Unit Executive, a position he was most proud. Billy expressed the total contentment he felt by celebrating his 59th Birthday on his terms, in his home, with his special supportive friend Heather and Bubbles the Cat. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Army, Navy & Air Force, Sidney #302, Saturday, May 18, 2019 - 1:00 to 4:00. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close