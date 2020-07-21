Bill died peacefully on Friday July 10 in Victoria, B.C. Bill grew up in Guernsey and developed an early interest in ships and drawing, where he studied and sketched local shipping in the harbour of St Peter Port. During World War Two, Bill was evacuated with his brothers to England, and eventually spent the duration of the war at a farm in Broughton, Hampshire. In 1951, Bill immigrated to Canada and joined Union Steamships, and subsequently Alaska Cruise Lines and B.C. Ferries. Bill studied art under the tutelage of Michael Duncan and remained a passionate marine artist throughout his life. He also maintained a great passion for music and sang in church choirs and the Arion Choir in Victoria. Predeceased by his sisters Joan and Miriam, and brother John, Bill is survived by his wife Blanche, sons Alan and Derek, daughter Pamela, granddaughter Danae, and his brothers Eddie and Vic. A celebration of his life will be announced later.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store