McELMOYLE, William Paul October 22, 1942 - December 27, 2019 Bill was born in Winnipeg. The family moved to Victoria while Bill was still an infant. Graduated with a BA and LLB from the University of BC. Began his law practice in Vancouver in 1972, returning to Victoria in 1974 where he continued his practice until 2008. Predeceased by infant son Jason, his parents Dr. W.A. & Dorothy McElmoyle and sister, Catherine Rowland. Bill is survived by his son Ian McElmoyle and daughter Beth Konomoto (Yoshi). Also survived by sisters Marilyn Dryden (Rod) & Suzanne Hepting (Ken), brother-in-law John Rowland and their families. The family would like to thank the staff at Sandringham Care Centre for their kind and understanding care. "As we go deeper there is a shift It never rains in foot high drifts" WPM No service by request. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Heart and Lung Foundation, BC Cancer Institute or a charity of your choice.





