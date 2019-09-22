William R. Willson (August 24, 1956 - September 06, 2019)
Obituary

William Roy Willson, beloved husband and father. Roy loved his wife, Karen Marie Willson (aka Honeybuns) with all his heart and was a very devoted husband and father. His three sons Michael, Roy and Kristopher were his pride and joy as well as his daughter-in-law Bertanya Cornish. He loved all of his seven grandchildren. Roy had a heart of gold, willing to help anyone he considered a friend. He will be missed but never forgotten. Forever in our hearts. Ride in peace Roy.

There will be a celebration of life at the Shawnigan Lake Legion on September 29th at 2:30pm. Please everyone come and share a story of Roy and celebrate the man the way we know he would have wanted!

1625 Shawnigan Lake-Mill Bay Road, Shawnigan Lake, BC V0R2W2.
Published in The Times Colonist on Sept. 22, 2019
