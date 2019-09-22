Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. Willson. View Sign Obituary

William Roy Willson, beloved husband and father. Roy loved his wife, Karen Marie Willson (aka Honeybuns) with all his heart and was a very devoted husband and father. His three sons Michael, Roy and Kristopher were his pride and joy as well as his daughter-in-law Bertanya Cornish. He loved all of his seven grandchildren. Roy had a heart of gold, willing to help anyone he considered a friend. He will be missed but never forgotten. Forever in our hearts. Ride in peace Roy.



There will be a celebration of life at the Shawnigan Lake Legion on September 29th at 2:30pm. Please everyone come and share a story of Roy and celebrate the man the way we know he would have wanted!



1625 Shawnigan Lake-Mill Bay Road, Shawnigan Lake, BC V0R2W2.

