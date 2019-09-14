Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Robin Harlow (Bill) Douglas. View Sign Obituary

DOUGLAS, William Robin Harlow (Bill) It is with indescribable sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of William Robin Harlow Douglas (Bill) on September 8, 2019, at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, 1-month shy of his 75th birthday. Bill leaves his wife Melanie, daughter Samantha (Jarrod), son Ben (Becci) and his four grandchildren, Ava, Evyn, Rachael and Ollie. We cannot convey the enormity of the empty space he has left behind. His integrity, trust, respect and love were the cornerstones of our family. He had a quiet but expansive heart and always a wide-open mind. He was one of a kind, an exemplary, gentle, smart, caring man who loved well and was well loved. Bill dedicated his working life to public service, from representing his much-loved local community of Willis Point to his work in Emergency Operation Management with the World Health Organization. There will be no formal service at this time. In lieu of flowers Bill's family would greatly appreciate contributions to the Willis Point Volunteer Fire Department (WPVFD), 6933 Willis Point Rd. Victoria, BC V9E 2A1. Condolences may be offered to the family at







