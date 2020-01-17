Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William (Bill) Romain. View Sign Obituary

ROMAIN, William (Bill) 1928 - 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father in Victoria, BC on January 13, 2020, after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Bill leaves to mourn his loving wife, Julie (Mladsi) of 70 years; son, William (Cynthia); daughters, Lenore and Donna. Born in Ottawa, Ontario, Bill moved with his family to a small mining town, Duparquet in Northern Quebec. When he was four years old, while in Sunday School, he met the girl who was to become the love of his life and happily his wife for 70 years. He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1950 and underwent Air Navigation Training at the RCAF Air Navigation School in Summerside, PEI. He then went on to serve with 405 Eagle Squadron (Lancaster-Anti Submarine Role); 426 Thunderbird Squadron (North Star Transport Role); 437 Husky Squadron (Yukon Transport Role). His flying days took him around the world with many hours flown in support of United Nations Operations in the Congo, El Arish in the Sinai, Yemen, Cyprus, and Saudia Arabia. He retired in 1973. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to a charity of choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







