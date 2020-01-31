Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ross BRAND. View Sign Obituary

William Ross Brand passed away surrounded by his loving family on Jan 23, 2020, after a two-month struggle with melanoma cancer. He was born on September 17, 1941, in Vancouver BC. He was a sailor at heart and joined the Navy in 1960 serving as a clearance diver from 1960-1967. Sailors and nurses seemed to go together during those times and he married the love of his life Kirsten Brand, RN (Kent) on October 15, 1966. Newly married - he changed careers by attending Simon Fraser University and subsequently studied at the University of Toronto in the Masters of Museology program. Ross spent most of his professional career very happily at the Royal BC Museum - initially as a staff archeologist and the skipper of the museum’s research vessel Nesika. He retired as the Museum’s Facilities Services Manager in 2003. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Kirsten, his son Tyler, his brother, Schultz, his grandchildren, Jacob Terry and Josh Terry-Brand and his daughter-in-law, Tracy Terry. Condolences can be e-mailed to Kirsten; [email protected] A Celebration of his life will be planned shortly. Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020

