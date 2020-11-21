ROTHERY, William September 18, 1937 - November 17, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of William (Bill) Rothery, beloved husband to Margaret Rothery (nee Smith, Millar), loving father to his children William (Tracy) Rothery and Kimmy (Paul) de Bree, and his much loved step-children, Norman Smith, Deanna Pfeifer nee Smith (Rob), and Vance (Shauna) Smith. Bill also leaves behind the pride and joy of his life, grandchildren: William, Marissa (Ryan), Karina (Blain), and Cassandra. Also great grandchildren: Kaylie, Jessie-Marie, Allie, Skyla, Zoey, Kingston, and his step grandchildren: Vince, Sheldon, Danielle, Katie, Mathew and Nathaniel. Born to John William Rothery and Margaret Kathleen Rothery at St. Joseph's Hospital, Victoria B.C., Bill lived his childhood years in Esquimalt. He attended Lampson Street School and Esquimalt High where he played rugby, basketball and track & field. Bill joined the Royal Canadian Air force in 1955 serving his country as a Radar Technician for 20 years. After retiring from the military, Bill began his new career with the Esquimalt Police and Fire Department in Communications (Dispatch and Records) for the next 22 years. Bill valued his friendships and community with great passion. Following his love of music, he sang with the Greater Victoria Police Chorus for over 30 years. He was involved with the International Police Association where he was the recipient of the 2015, Region 13 Len Watkins Memorial Award (Motto, "Service through Friendship"). A member of Citizens on Patrol (COPS), Bill led as President and Vice President for the years he served with the Society. Over the years, Bill and Marg travelled to many countries around the world including travels with the Police Chorus. Bill easily connected with people and had many lasting friendships. Friends visiting Bill in later years were sure to be shown photos of his family and challenged to a game of cribbage. Bill passed peacefully at home with family by his side, listening to music. A special thank you to those who made it possible for him to remain at home. Your support and loving care is so greatly appreciated. Live streaming of the private church service will be made available to friends and family.







