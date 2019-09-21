Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Roy (Billy) Lowery. View Sign Obituary

LOWERY, William Roy (Billy) February 10, 1972 - August 11, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved brother and son Billy Lowery, born in Quesnel, BC. Predeceased by his dad in 2006. Bill lived off and on for 8 years in Victoria, 6 years working for Esquimalt and Saanich municipalities. Bill moved back to Quesnel in 2012 where he worked and lived the reminder of his short life. To Kirsten who filled Bill's heart with love: Bill said she's the one - forever. Bill, we will love you forever in our hearts. Mom Bonnie (Dave), sister Tracy, and all his family and friends. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019

