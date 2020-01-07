WILCOX, William Roy William Roy Wilcox (affectionately known as Bill) passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 74. Born in Vancouver, Bill grew up in Oak Bay where he was often seen playing soccer and riding his unicycle. He later moved to Edmonton to earn his Ph.D. in Psychology at the University of Alberta before returning to Victoria to raise his family. Bill loved camping in his Westfalia, listening to 50's rock n' roll, sitting on his deck soaking up the sun, and playing flight simulator on his computer. Grieving family members include his wife Carol (nee Whittlesea) of 48 years, his daughter Lisa (Kelly), son Geoff (Daria), his 4 grandchildren, and his brother Gary. A private service for the family will be held in Victoria.





