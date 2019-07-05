Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Russell (Bill) Muir. View Sign Obituary

MUIR, William (Bill) Russell Professor Emeritus, University of Regina 26 May 1938 - 24 June 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bill Muir. Bill died peacefully with his cherished wife Susan by his side. He is also survived by his beloved children Claire (Mark) of Gabriola Island and Alistair of Toronto; his younger brother Jim (Darlene) of Toronto; his sister-in-law Patricia of Kent, UK; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his late wife, Dolly Gin Muir. Bill enjoyed a long, happy life full of accomplishments. He was always ready for good fun and will be remembered as an enthusiastic, witty raconteur. After a career as a professor of Cognitive Psychology, he moved from Regina to Victoria. He was involved in the design of his custom home and led in the creation of its beautiful garden. The garden was included in three tours for charitable causes. He travelled widely and had many interests - among them jazz, modern art, physical fitness, the natural world, and food & wine. As a member of the Saanich Sommeliers, Bill won several prizes for his wines and eventually became a judge. He was also keenly interested in heritage architecture. He joined the Victoria Heritage Foundation in 2000, chaired the Education Committee for more than seven years and was a Board member for ten years. With Jennifer Barr he co-authored the first volume of This Old House, the Foundation's authoritative, much-praised account of Victoria's heritage homes. He was also involved in the production of Volumes II, III and IV. Bill was a devoted family man - a generous father and a very caring, loyal husband. He took great joy in his membership, by marriage, in the extensive Gin family. His love and respect for them was returned in full measure. Gregarious, broad-minded and open-hearted, Bill was a steadfast companion and an ideal neighbour. He truly earned and deeply valued his many enduring friendships. Tom Sibbald was an especially close, supportive friend. Bill was very grateful for the care he received over several years from his hematologist, Dr. Hilary Wass. His family also wishes to thank his doctors, nurses and HCAs at the Royal Jubilee Hospital for their care and compassion in recent weeks. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 24 starting at 3 pm, at the Uplands Golf Club, 3300 Cadboro Bay Road. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to consider a donation to the Victoria Hospice Society or the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 5 to July 6, 2019

