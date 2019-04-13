Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Russell (Bill) PETTINGER. View Sign

PETTINGER, William Russell (Bill) December 14, 1948 - April 7, 2019 To Be About Me- 02/21/19 so many friends, family, true kin calling, texting, emailing, coming in paying their tribute sharing their piece loving a being wanting to release that knot of pain that yearning to say your time's not up day after day and what was the reply of this beautiful being feeling the emotional impact of what others were feeling? with tears in his eyes overwhelmed by the love he simply said "i never wanted it to be about me" and this is how he has lived caring first about others and so loved loved for who he is a loving being being love This was our dear Bill - a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew and a friend to so many. Bill's birth was announced in the middle of his Dad's hockey game in Edmonton. On their farm they flooded their own hockey rink - he never tired of playing hockey with his brothers Rick and Dave who were his life-long friends. Bill attended U. of Denver, graduating with his BSBA, playing for the lacrosse and the hockey teams. Denver Pioneers won the NCAA championship in1969. Teammates have cherished many reunions and celebrations. A professional hockey career was followed by over 35 years in real estate culminating in many great friendships with colleagues and clients. Bill served on many committees, as a director and then president of the Victoria Real Estate Board in1995. Bill loved his local squash, hockey and golf circles. His favourite places were Tofino, Pender Island, any golf course and exploring on the Island Myst. Bill lived a life of service spending time with the Parkinson's and Epilepsy Board, Victoria Crime Stoppers, Vancouver Island Family Business Association and heading a team of dedicated individuals who care for our son Tyler. Bill's life is celebrated by his loving wife Gail, children Tyler and Brooke (Paul Hillsden), Alex Hoole (Lindsey) and Angela Getz (Darnell) and grandchildren Liam, Abby, Georgia and Gus who adored him. Bill will be missed by his aunt Joyce (Vancouver) and uncle Barry (April), brothers Rick (Laurie), Dave (Linda) and their families as well as Al, Bev, Chris, Darren, Dave, Deb, Donna, Garrett, Guy, Jason, Keira, Keith, Lance, Mike, Murray, Reg, Ron, Ross, Stephen, Tom, Trevor, Paul, Pam, Walter, Wayne and so many more - he cared for us all. A celebration of Bill's life will be shared at a later date. If desired, donations in memory of Bill may be made to the BC Cancer Agency, the Option Institute (Autism Centre of America) or HeadWay (Parkinson's and Epilepsy) in Victoria. Condolences may be offered to the family at







PETTINGER, William Russell (Bill) December 14, 1948 - April 7, 2019 To Be About Me- 02/21/19 so many friends, family, true kin calling, texting, emailing, coming in paying their tribute sharing their piece loving a being wanting to release that knot of pain that yearning to say your time's not up day after day and what was the reply of this beautiful being feeling the emotional impact of what others were feeling? with tears in his eyes overwhelmed by the love he simply said "i never wanted it to be about me" and this is how he has lived caring first about others and so loved loved for who he is a loving being being love This was our dear Bill - a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew and a friend to so many. Bill's birth was announced in the middle of his Dad's hockey game in Edmonton. On their farm they flooded their own hockey rink - he never tired of playing hockey with his brothers Rick and Dave who were his life-long friends. Bill attended U. of Denver, graduating with his BSBA, playing for the lacrosse and the hockey teams. Denver Pioneers won the NCAA championship in1969. Teammates have cherished many reunions and celebrations. A professional hockey career was followed by over 35 years in real estate culminating in many great friendships with colleagues and clients. Bill served on many committees, as a director and then president of the Victoria Real Estate Board in1995. Bill loved his local squash, hockey and golf circles. His favourite places were Tofino, Pender Island, any golf course and exploring on the Island Myst. Bill lived a life of service spending time with the Parkinson's and Epilepsy Board, Victoria Crime Stoppers, Vancouver Island Family Business Association and heading a team of dedicated individuals who care for our son Tyler. Bill's life is celebrated by his loving wife Gail, children Tyler and Brooke (Paul Hillsden), Alex Hoole (Lindsey) and Angela Getz (Darnell) and grandchildren Liam, Abby, Georgia and Gus who adored him. Bill will be missed by his aunt Joyce (Vancouver) and uncle Barry (April), brothers Rick (Laurie), Dave (Linda) and their families as well as Al, Bev, Chris, Darren, Dave, Deb, Donna, Garrett, Guy, Jason, Keira, Keith, Lance, Mike, Murray, Reg, Ron, Ross, Stephen, Tom, Trevor, Paul, Pam, Walter, Wayne and so many more - he cared for us all. A celebration of Bill's life will be shared at a later date. If desired, donations in memory of Bill may be made to the BC Cancer Agency, the Option Institute (Autism Centre of America) or HeadWay (Parkinson's and Epilepsy) in Victoria. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close