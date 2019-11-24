RYDER, William "Glen" November 8, 1922 - November 15, 2019 Glen Ryder passed away peacefully, with his wife and family at his side. Born in Viking, AB, raised in Athabasca, he moved to Victoria in 1939. A seafarer for 47 years, he served 3 1/2 years in WW II on the RCAF Pacific Squadron Air-Sea Rescue 'Crash Boat', the Malacite. He enjoyed his 32 years as mate/captain of the Mill Bay ferry, claiming he went to work for a rest. He built a family home, developed two hobby farms, tended livestock and productive gardens. He was a member of Elk Lake Baptist Church and a Life Time member of the Saanich Historical Artifacts Society. He was predeceased by his brothers Gordon and Bob. He is survived by Velma, his loving wife of 70 years, his sister Bernice, his 4 children Kathie, Norm, Hugh and Jean plus 5 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Elk Lake Baptist Church, Nov 30, 2019 at 2 pm.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2019