Bill passed away in Victoria Hospice at peace after lengthy illness and a productive life. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan, his daughters Linda and Janet, his granddaughters Xian and Rachel, and his nieces and nephews.



Bill attended Royal Roads, the Royal Military College and UBC. He worked as an electrical engineer for BC Hydro in Vancouver and Vernon, BC. After retirement and moving to Victoria in 1988 he started his own company, based on his invention 'Replugs' which kept him working again for many years. He still had time for his many repair projects, sharing stories with his military college buddies, fishing, sailing, swimming and biking, and even an occasional manicure performed by his granddaughters. He was generous with his time for anyone who needed his help.



Donations in lieu of flowers to Victoria Hospice or a charity of your choice. No service by request.

