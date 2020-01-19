Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William S. MILLER. View Sign Obituary

William (Bill) Miller passed away peacefully at Royal Jubilee Hospital. Bill was born in Pouce Coupe, B.C. and grew up in Dawson Creek. He began his working life as a CN telegraph operator and later a manager with BC Tel in Vancouver, Campbell River and finally Victoria. In Vancouver, he introduced his kids to skiing and swimming, hosted a chess club, taught math at night school and was a Cub Scout leader. He loved cycling to work from Kitsilano to Burnaby long before it was fashionable. He was a "do-it yourselfer" and fond of renovating his house and home, much to the chagrin of his wife Joyce. In Campbell River, he and his son David built a cabin on Village Bay Lake on Quadra Island where Richard and David were able to fool around with a sabot and a mini hydroplane. His travelling life began when he volunteered with Canadian Executive Services Overseas (CESO) to help set up a telephone system in Lesotho. In retirement he travelled to Cuba and China and cycle toured Japan and England. Piano playing was always a part of his life, from being in a band as a teen to busking in Victoria's Inner Harbour. He delighted tourists with everything from Boogie Woogie to foreign folk songs. Although he had no official religious affiliation, as a child he was exposed to The New Church (Swedenborg) through his mother Viola (nee Evans). In later years, Bill found his spirituality in sobriety, AA, and the act of sponsorship. He is lovingly remember by his children David (Janette), Richard (Rosalie) and Jeanette (David) and grandchildren, Mallory, Peyton, Nicholas, Emilie, Casey and Josh. He is survived by his sister Thelma Yackel. The family wishes to thank Dr Miles, Dr Argouarch and the wonderful staff at Sandringham Hospital for their care and attention they gave to Bill over the years.

William (Bill) Miller passed away peacefully at Royal Jubilee Hospital. Bill was born in Pouce Coupe, B.C. and grew up in Dawson Creek. He began his working life as a CN telegraph operator and later a manager with BC Tel in Vancouver, Campbell River and finally Victoria. In Vancouver, he introduced his kids to skiing and swimming, hosted a chess club, taught math at night school and was a Cub Scout leader. He loved cycling to work from Kitsilano to Burnaby long before it was fashionable. He was a "do-it yourselfer" and fond of renovating his house and home, much to the chagrin of his wife Joyce. In Campbell River, he and his son David built a cabin on Village Bay Lake on Quadra Island where Richard and David were able to fool around with a sabot and a mini hydroplane. His travelling life began when he volunteered with Canadian Executive Services Overseas (CESO) to help set up a telephone system in Lesotho. In retirement he travelled to Cuba and China and cycle toured Japan and England. Piano playing was always a part of his life, from being in a band as a teen to busking in Victoria's Inner Harbour. He delighted tourists with everything from Boogie Woogie to foreign folk songs. Although he had no official religious affiliation, as a child he was exposed to The New Church (Swedenborg) through his mother Viola (nee Evans). In later years, Bill found his spirituality in sobriety, AA, and the act of sponsorship. He is lovingly remember by his children David (Janette), Richard (Rosalie) and Jeanette (David) and grandchildren, Mallory, Peyton, Nicholas, Emilie, Casey and Josh. He is survived by his sister Thelma Yackel. The family wishes to thank Dr Miles, Dr Argouarch and the wonderful staff at Sandringham Hospital for their care and attention they gave to Bill over the years. Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close