SHELDRAKE, William March 13, 1947 - November 15, 2020 It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of William Sheldrake. Loving husband to Shirley, father to Chris (Debra), Kent (Kimberly), Terry (Tara); Gramps to Cale, Matthew, Luke, Sean, Jayden and Ryan; brother to John, and uncle and brother-in-law to many. Together for 54 years, Shirley and William spent countless hours exploring, camping, fishing and had hours of fun playing cards with family and friends. "Read Em and Weep." William and Shirley could be found together enjoying time at the cabin in Sooke. William. Willy. Bill. Gramps. Pops. Scouter Willy. Uncle. Friend. He had many names, but it did not matter how you knew him; if you needed something he would find time to help or give advice. It might have meant you got to hear the latest adventure, or story of his sons or grandsons, but William would always be there for you. Spending time with his family gave him great pleasure. He was always involved in his son's lives, whether it was taking the time to be at their sports, spending time in the great outdoors, or just being there for them to chat with. Later, he loved taking the time to be involved with his grandsons. It didn't matter what activity; Jujitsu with Cale, adventures with Matthew, an early hockey practice with Luke and Sean, or BMX, and later lacrosse and soccer, with Jayden and Ryan. Gramps could be counted on to drive, cheer, or brag to the other parents about his grandsons. He always made time to teach them how to have fun and maybe get into a little good mischief along the way. A long-time Safeway employee both on the Island and the Mainland, Bill retired in 2006. Scouter Willy was involved for many years even after his sons had left scouting, leading youth in Coquitlam on many camping trips. William's most recent passion was woodworking and using his sawmill to create marvelous works to be enjoyed. May he find his favorite refreshment "cold and free" always available wherever he is. William was a kind, gentle, beloved man who will be missed by all who knew him.







