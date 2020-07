Or Copy this URL to Share

Rick Thompson passed away peacefully at age 61 in Victoria on June 28th after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He is predeceased by his mother Trudie. He’ll be lovingly remembered by his father Frank (Liz); son JD; sister Tracy (Pete, Jennifer and Stephanie); Grandma Betty and many more family and friends. His free spirit will be missed by all. No Service



