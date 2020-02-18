Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Usborne. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

USBORNE, William William Andrew Usborne died peacefully on February 4, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Bill was born on December 4, 1924 in Toronto, Ontario. Predeceased by his wife, June Bernice (nee Howard) in 1993. Survived by his children, Scott and Tracy; grandchildren, Westley and Ryan. Bill and June were married in 1947 after he returned from England, having served with the RCAF. Initially Bill and June lived in Vancouver where he was with Hobbes Glass, moving to Victoria in 1959. After working as the Victoria branch manager of Pittsburgh Paint and Glass, Bill founded his own successful firm, Victoria Glass Company Ltd in 1962. He was President and owner until retirement in 1987. As a youngster, Bill had a keen interest in airplanes including the building of flyable model airplanes, which led to joining the Air Cadets. Requiring his parent's permission due to his age, he joined the air force in 1942, volunteering for overseas and finally in 1945 for service in the Pacific. Bill was very proud of his war service, as he believed it was the right thing to do. His greatest pleasure was skippering his boat, the Sundance, which he and June did for many years. He didn't stop boating until he was 92. He also enjoyed travel, visiting many countries around the world. He was a member of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club, the Victoria Golf Club, the Union Club, and also formerly of Gyro and Kiwanis. Bill was easy to get along with, and charming with a puckish sense of humour. A bit of a character, but always a gentleman. Like many self-made men he was comfortable with himself. A generous husband and father who believed that family was the most important. Scott and Tracy are very proud of Dad, as he was successful at everything he did. He will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation at







