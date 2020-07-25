WHITLEY, William (Bill) George It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William (Bill) George Whitley, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He passed away peacefully at the Gorge Road Hospital in Victoria, BC on July 15th, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Bill was born on October 15th, 1924 in Simpson, Saskatchewan to Frank and Olive Whitley. Growing up and working on the farm, he obtained his Grade 12 diploma from Simpson School. Bill took over the family farm upon the death of his father, just before marrying Marjorie Semple on June 2nd, 1949. He served on many boards and committees, including those that brought the Credit Union and Co-Op Store to Simpson, as well as the Simpson Curling Club, Snow plow Club, St. John's United Church and the new skating rink. After farming together for 21 years, Bill and Marjorie moved to Saskatoon and started Whitley's Safe Driving. They were foster parents and very active in their community, serving on church boards and other committees. Bill and Marjorie enjoyed many annual trips to Maui, Hawaii and Bill especially would return with a deep tan every year. In 2000 they moved to Victoria, BC and loved living there in the more temperate climate. Bill especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was fortunate to meet several of his great-grandchildren, including his namesake, William. He cherished his family, and passed on his morals, humility and strong work ethic to three generations of Whitleys...along with his passion for mashed potatoes, raspberries, chocolate and ice cream! He loved square-dancing and later woodworking, creating beautiful works of art, now treasured family heirlooms. Bill is predeceased by his brothers Francis (Frank) and Herbert (Bert), and his son, Robert (Bob) Boyd-Whitley. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marjorie, and their children, Frank (Uyen), Sharon (Kelly Bazin), daughter-in-law Debbie Boyd-Whitley, Kevin (Jeananne Brehon), Brian (Heather), Suzanne (Karen Chan), 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Margaret DiCensa and numerous nieces and nephews. We are very grateful for the care Bill received at the Gorge Road Hospital in his last months. A service will be held at a later date when loved ones can travel and gather. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com