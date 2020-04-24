Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Josephine Duff. View Sign Obituary

DUFF, Wilma Josephine (nee BURTCH), born November 6, 1935, in Toronto, Ontario, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, at 84 years of age, at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC. Wilma is predeceased by her spouse, Robin; her parents, William and Charlotte; her sister, Maria; and her granddaughters, Lesley and Kaida. Wilma is survived by her brother, David; her children, Zoe (Jayson, Danny) and Andrew (Catherine); her grandchildren, Kelly, Ashley (Isaac), Jeremy (Tasha), Rory, Scotty (Lauren), Zachary, Kristy (Scott), Jennifer, Ava and Jasper; and her great-grandchildren, Maximillian, Serenity, Willow, Emerson, Zavian, Chandlyr and Markus. Many dearly loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews will remember Wilma fondly. Wilma also leaves behind good friends at the Community of Christ Church and Luther Court Seniors’ Residence in Victoria BC. Raised in Toronto, Ontario, Wilma earned her Associate of Arts degree and is an alumnus of Graceland College, Lamoni, Iowa. She was an enthusiastic Girl Guide Leader (Saskatchewan, Ontario), a dedicated Auxiliary President at Sheridan Villa Home for the Aged (Ontario) and well known for her creativity and event organization. Wilma was a florist and owner of Josephine’s Flowers and Gifts in Mississauga, Ontario. She was an active member of the Community of Christ Church in Ontario, Saskatchewan and BC, where she served as Music Director, Women’s Leader, Branch Newsletter Editor and Social Convener over the years and was an ordained Priest. Wilma made a home with her husband Robin and their family in Simcoe, Don Mills, Weyburn, Mississauga and Owen Sound. In 1996, she and Robin retired to Victoria, BC and began a whole new adventure. Wilma loved to keep in touch with family and friends, most recently via e-greeting cards, which continued to arrive after her passing. She had a good sense of humour. Wilma also had a solid competitive streak when it came to Scrabble or Rotten Rummy and was known as the family card shark. She loved her Blue Jays, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors. A Memorial Service will be held following the removal of COVID-19 restrictions. Donations encouraged to World Accord in Wilma’s name.

DUFF, Wilma Josephine (nee BURTCH), born November 6, 1935, in Toronto, Ontario, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, at 84 years of age, at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC. Wilma is predeceased by her spouse, Robin; her parents, William and Charlotte; her sister, Maria; and her granddaughters, Lesley and Kaida. Wilma is survived by her brother, David; her children, Zoe (Jayson, Danny) and Andrew (Catherine); her grandchildren, Kelly, Ashley (Isaac), Jeremy (Tasha), Rory, Scotty (Lauren), Zachary, Kristy (Scott), Jennifer, Ava and Jasper; and her great-grandchildren, Maximillian, Serenity, Willow, Emerson, Zavian, Chandlyr and Markus. Many dearly loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews will remember Wilma fondly. Wilma also leaves behind good friends at the Community of Christ Church and Luther Court Seniors’ Residence in Victoria BC. Raised in Toronto, Ontario, Wilma earned her Associate of Arts degree and is an alumnus of Graceland College, Lamoni, Iowa. She was an enthusiastic Girl Guide Leader (Saskatchewan, Ontario), a dedicated Auxiliary President at Sheridan Villa Home for the Aged (Ontario) and well known for her creativity and event organization. Wilma was a florist and owner of Josephine’s Flowers and Gifts in Mississauga, Ontario. She was an active member of the Community of Christ Church in Ontario, Saskatchewan and BC, where she served as Music Director, Women’s Leader, Branch Newsletter Editor and Social Convener over the years and was an ordained Priest. Wilma made a home with her husband Robin and their family in Simcoe, Don Mills, Weyburn, Mississauga and Owen Sound. In 1996, she and Robin retired to Victoria, BC and began a whole new adventure. Wilma loved to keep in touch with family and friends, most recently via e-greeting cards, which continued to arrive after her passing. She had a good sense of humour. Wilma also had a solid competitive streak when it came to Scrabble or Rotten Rummy and was known as the family card shark. She loved her Blue Jays, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors. A Memorial Service will be held following the removal of COVID-19 restrictions. Donations encouraged to World Accord in Wilma’s name. Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close