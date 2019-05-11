ROWLEY, Wilma Marlene (Gaudin, Luoma) September 8, 1936 - May 8, 2019 Wilma passed away peacefully in Victoria in the loving company of her sons Glen and Philip. Survived by her loving husband Ed; brother Michael; sons Glen (Diane) and Philip (Maria); son-in-law Alex; eight grandchildren, step-sons and their families. Memorial Service to be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Condolences may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 11 to May 14, 2019