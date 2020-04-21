On a sunny spring day Wilma's sweet 92 year old soul peacefully departed to join her predeceased husband Ron. Wilma will be endlessly missed by her children Kerry, Pete (Cindy), Mary (Keith) and MiRan (Doug). Wilma's welcoming heart and boundless spirit will live on through her four children, supportive partners and spouses, 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire Gorge Road Hospital Arbutus View Unit health team. Until such a time when hands can be held and hugs can be shared we ask family and friends to remember Wilma in their own special way. Memories and messages may be offered to the family through email to [email protected]
Donations, if desired, may be sent to the charity of one's choice.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020